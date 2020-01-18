Vietjet commences its latest Da Lat-Seoul route in January 15 to expand its network to Northeast Asia. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet on January 15 commenced its latest international route connecting the resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Seoul – the capital city of the Republic of Korea, in a move to expand its network to Northeast Asia.

The budget airline offers four return flights weekly on the newest route. The flight departs from Da Lat at 5.10pm and arrives in 11.55pm (local time) while the return flight takes off from Seoul's Incheon airport at 2.30am (local time) and lands in Da Lat at 5.50am.

The Da Lat-Seoul route along with the newly-launched Can Tho-Seoul air service will bring new journeys for locals in the Central Highlands and Mekong Delta of Vietnam to visit the famous destination and big transport hub of Asia, said Vietjet vice president Nguyen Thanh Son.

The RoK’s beautiful capital Seoul has always been a popular destination for tourists thanks to its developed entertainment industry, traditional cultural features, and numerous shopping centres. Incheon International Airport is also one of Asia’s major transport hubs with dense connections to the Americas and Europe.

Meanwhile, as the capital city of Lam Dong province, Da Lat is famous for its beautiful landscapes with surrounding forests, a romantic touch thanks to its lakes, valleys and waterfalls and year-round cool weather. The “flower city” is not only a perfect place for a honeymoon, but also well-loved by young people for weekend get-aways and a popular destination for couples and families.

With the two newest routes, Vietjet now has 11 direct routes, 480 flights per month, operating the most flights connecting Vietnam and the RoK, which are those between Hanoi/HCM City/Hai Phong/Da Nang/ Nha Trang/Phu Quoc/Can Tho/Da Lat and Seoul, Hanoi/Nha Trang and Busan and Da Nang and Daegu.

The new routes will not only meet the increased demand for air travel, but also contribute to the development of tourism, trading and cultural exchanges between the two countries and the region, Vietjet said in a statement./.