HCM City (VNA) - Welcoming the festive season, Vietjet inaugurated a direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Tiruchirappalli (India) on November 2, meeting the travel demands between Vietnam and the centre of South India.

The HCM City – Tiruchirappalli route serves passengers with three return flights per week. The flights from HCM City to Tiruchirappalli will be operated on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and flights from Tiruchirappalli to HCM City will depart on every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Tiruchirappalli is an important city in the South of populous India, known for its ancient and colorful architecture, promising to bring captivating cultural experiences to the souls of those passionate about exploration. HCM City is a vibrant and modern economic centre with the rich East Asia cultural heritage and diverse cuisine.

Before Tiruchirappalli, Vietjet pioneered opening direct routes between Vietnam and India, connecting Vietnam with major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi offering convenient and easy travel options for both people and tourists, not only between the two countries but also worldwide, flying to destinations in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong (China). Specially, when flying with Vietjet to India and vice versa, passengers can enjoy authentic Indian cuisine, vegetarian dishes and curries, alongside delicious Vietnamese and international specialties.

From now until November 11, when booking sales tickets on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app, passengers also have the chance to buy millions of 0 VND tickets (excluding taxes and fees), receive free Sky Care insurance, and accumulate points to redeem gifts with the SkyJoy loyalty programme. This promotion applies to all domestic and international routes, with flights schedule from December 1, 2023, to October 31, 2024.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

