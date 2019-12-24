Business VIB becomes first local bank to complete Basel II three pillars Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has become the first bank in Vietnam to complete the three pillars of Basel II, which are minimum capital, supervisory review and market discipline.

Business Vietnam – Cambodia model border market inaugurated A Vietnam – Cambodia model border market was inaugurated and handed over to Cambodian authorities in Memot district of Tboung Khmum province on December 24.

Business Christmas brings joy to shoppers, retailers alike Christmas they say, is a time for giving. But for many businesses around the country, it is prime time to receive as well.