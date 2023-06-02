Vietjet launches online check-in service
Vietjet's online check-in system is ready to serve passengers flying across domestic and internationally.
With the service, passengers quickly check-in online and choose their seats before their flights at its website www.vietjetair.com or mobile app without waiting in line at the check-in counter.
Accordingly, passengers can check-in online for all domestic flights from 24 hours to 1 hour before the departure time.
For international flights, the online check-in service has been applied to airports including Noi Bai, Melbourne, Sydney (Australia), New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai (India) and continue updating the next airports at the airline's website. Online check-in is available from 24 hours to 90 minutes before the departure time.
