Business Hanoi’s economy on path to recovery In the first months of this year, Hanoi has focused on removing difficulties to and facilitating industrial production, export-import, public investment, and foreign investment attraction, according to a local official.

Business Infographic Seven commodities post export revenue of over 5 billion USD Seven items posted export turnover in excess of 5 billion USD during the January-May period, including phones and components; electronics, computers and components; and garments and textiles, according to the General Statistics Office.

Videos Vietnam will continue to be prime destination for FDI: VinaCapital The global corporate minimum tax is unlikely to impede Vietnam’s FDI inflows given the fact that tax incentives are not the primary attraction for setting up a factory in Vietnam, said Michael Kokalari, chief economist at investment fund VinaCapital.