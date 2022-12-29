Business Vietnam’s GDP expands by 8.02% in 2022 Vietnam’s GDP growth reaches 8.02% this year, a record high in the 2011-2022 period as the economy is recovering strongly, General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong told a press conference in Hanoi on December 29.

Business HCM City’s budget collection exceeds target by 22% Ho Chi Minh City’s total budget collection topped 471.5 trillion VND (nearly 20 billion USD) as of December 28, or equivalent to 121.99% of the estimate and up 23.6% year on year, reported Director of the municipal Department of Finance Le Duy Minh at a conference on the same day.