Vietjet is named amongst world’s safest airlines by AirlineRatings (Photo: Vietjet)

Ho Chi Minh City, January 5 (VNA) – Vietjet has been once again listed in the world’s safest airlines for 2024 by AirlineRatings, the world’s famous airline safety and product rating website.

In making its annual evaluation, AirlineRatings monitored 385 global airlines by considering the airlines’ incident records in recent years, fleet age, results of audits conducted by the governing body of aviation, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and other aviation authorities. Vietjet and other notable low-cost peers in the world such as Ryanair, easyJet, Frontier, etc. have been honored in the top 10 for many consecutive years, rewarding their excellent performances in flight safety for flight crew and passengers.

AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said: “Vietjet's dedication to maintaining a culture of safety across all aspects of operations is commendable, especially when it is actively expanding the flight network. The implementation of robust safety management system and strict compliance with international regulations have contributed to the airline’s excellent technical reliability indicators. This, in turn, ensures the highest level of safety for their operations in many years.”

AirlineRatings also rates Vietjet at seven-star level, the highest ranking for aviation safety in the world for many consecutive years since 2018.

Vietjet has continously added new aircraft to its modern and fuel-efficient fleet, with technical reliability at 99.72%, among top operators in the region and the world. The airline is constantly investing in training, aircraft engineering and MRO services to ensure the highest standard in terms of safety and quality. In recent moves, Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) has officially became a training partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to ensure high quality aviation workforce. In addition, Vietjet and Lao Airlines have joined forces to operate an aircraft maintenance center at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos. This collaboration enhances the airline's proactive approach to aircraft maintenance management.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier./.

VNA