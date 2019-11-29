Vietjet named as Best Ultra Low Cost Airline for 2020
AirlineRatings named VietJet Air as the Best Ultra Low Cost Airline for 2020, thanks in large part to its amazing cabin crew and spectacular prices.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - AirlineRatings has named VietJet Air as the Best Ultra Low Cost Airline for 2020, thanks in large part to its amazing cabin crew and spectacular prices.
This is the third successive year the airline has been honored within the framework of awards of the AirlineRating “Airline Excellence Awards”.
This recognition honoured Vietjet’s efforts to quickly grow its fleet and number of destinations, opening up travel to all, including those that perhaps could not afford air travel before.
Vietjet has been very clever in its marketing but behind that fun is also a very smart and serious business plan that brings affordable travel to millions, said Geoffrey Thomas, Editor-in-Chief of Airlineratings.com, one of the world's best one-stop airline safety and product rating review websites./.
This is the third successive year the airline has been honored within the framework of awards of the AirlineRating “Airline Excellence Awards”.
This recognition honoured Vietjet’s efforts to quickly grow its fleet and number of destinations, opening up travel to all, including those that perhaps could not afford air travel before.
Vietjet has been very clever in its marketing but behind that fun is also a very smart and serious business plan that brings affordable travel to millions, said Geoffrey Thomas, Editor-in-Chief of Airlineratings.com, one of the world's best one-stop airline safety and product rating review websites./.