HCM City (VNA) - Vietjet has been named “Asia's Leading Airline for Customer Experience 2023” at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards, which was held in Ho Chi Minh City with the presence of international leaders and experts in the aviation, travel, and tourism sectors.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) was established in 1993 and hailed globally to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Graham Cooke, Founder of the World Travel Awards, said: “As a rapidly growing airline, Vietjet has carved out a distinct position for itself in a competitive aviation market.”

“With its focus on convenience, attractive marketing campaigns to benefit its customers, powered by innovation and creativity, Vietjet has gained reputation for enhancing the overall passenger travel experience. Having flown on many Vietjet flights, I can personally attest to the excellent service and delicious in-flight catering – a well-deserved win,” said Cooke.

Vietjet has recently favored as it provides all domestic and international passengers with the complimentary SkyCare travel insurance package, offering comprehensive coverage benefits worth up to 100 million VND (nearly 4,200 USD). The carrier has also introduced a premium Business class service on wide-body aircraft, featuring comfy flat-bed seats, along with exceptional culinary experiences throughout the flight. The recently launched SkyJoy loyalty program has also gained popularity with nearly nine million members.

In addition to affordable ticket fare fever, Vietjet has introduced a range of diverse products and services such as "Fly Now - Pay Later" program, travel credit cards, and various attractive promotional incentives to popular destinations in Vietnam, Australia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong (China), Thailand, and many more.

Vietjet Chief Operating Officer Michael Hickey said: "Winning this recognition is another milestone to Vietjet as the airline expands its international operation footprint. Our sincere gratitude goes to the beloved customers for their trust, companionship, and support throughout the journey to this winning. As an innovative carrier, Vietjet is committed to making continuous efforts, offering more enjoyable travel experience to customers by catering different demands with exceptional utilities.”

Vietjet’s recognition at the WTA came after the airline was honored with prestigious international awards from renowned organisations such as Skytrax, World Business Outlook, and AirlineRatings.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA