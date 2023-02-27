Vietjet offers 1 million more zero-dong tickets to fly to Australia
Low-cost airline Vietjet is offering promotional tickets priced from 0 VND every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile apps, applying to all routes connecting Vietnam and Australia (Sydney, Melbourne) from now until October 25, 2023.
The flight time is from April 8 to October 28, for all routes connecting Vietnam and Australia. Moreover, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub.
Especially, Vietjet offers 50% discount for passengers to experience SkyBoss/SkyBoss Business tickets from now until June 8, with many priorities, including the luxury lounge, private cabins, the cocktail bar, flat bed seats, free carry-on luggage of up to 20 kgs and 60 kgs of checked baggage, to guarantee comfort and priorities throughout the journey..
Furthermore, do not miss out on many gifts when becoming a member of the loyalty programme Vietjet SkyJoy, purchasing tickets with Vietjet and receiving up to 3,330 SkyPoints on the SkyJoy app or website https://skyjoy.vn to redeem many attractive Vietjet vouchers and gifts from more than 250 favorite food, shopping and tourism brands in Vietnam. Besides, from now until March 15, 2023, passengers will receive an additional VND100,000 e-voucher when booking tickets and successfully paying with Vietjet at evoucher.vietjetair.com.
The first direct flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne (Tullamarine airport) will begin from April 8, 2023 with six flights per week. Flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday take off at 10:55 am and land at 10:35 pm (local time). Flights from Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City on every Sunday, Wednesday, Friday take off at 12:30 am and land at 6:30 am (local time).
Meanwhile, flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Sydney (Australia) will begin on April 12, 2023, with 6 flights per week. Flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday take off at 7:30 pm and land at 7:20 am (local time), and flights from Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City on every Monday, Thursday and Saturday take off at 10:15 am and land at 4:30 pm (local time).
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.