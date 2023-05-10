An aircraft of Vietjet Air (Photo: photo courtesy of Vietjet Air)

HCM City (VNA) - Jubilantly welcoming the summer vibes, Vietjet has launched the year’s biggest promotion party with 1 million tickets from only 0 VND, gifting free 100,000 VND e-Vouchers and points on the loyalty program SkyJoy, pampering passengers with quality services, many choices of ticket classes which including hot meals and luggages, together with many attractive performances in flights and the return of the "Summer parade".

Starting the brilliant summer, from May 10 to May 17, 2023, 1 million 0 VND tickets (excluding taxes, fees, the holidays of each market) will be opened for sales at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app. With flexible flight schedules from August 10 to December 12, 2023, applying for the entire domestic and international flight network, this is a golden opportunity to plan for a great summer on new routes to Australia (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane) and to shopping paradises in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, etc.

Especially, when you successfully buy a ticket in the period from May 10 to August 15, 2023, you will receive an additional 100,000 VND e-Voucher (terms & conditions, see details at: https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/) at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/ to apply for your next flight in all flight networks from August 10 to the end of December 31, 2023.

Additionally, Vietjet pampers you with the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme, where passengers can use reward SkyPoints to redeem vouchers of Vietjet and services from 250 favorite brands of dining, resort and shopping in Vietnam, etc. via SkyJoy mobile app or website https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/.

More interestingly, Vietjet’s passengers will enjoy attractive performances from the ground to the clouds, wearing colorful masquerade costumes, meeting their favorite idols, especially with the return of the Night Summer Parade and unique art performances in vibrant music, modern neon lights. Let’s book Vietjet tickets now to discover everywhere, transform into any of your favorite characters and receive attractive gifts in flights.

Celebrating the jubilant party and the endless entertainments on the region’s newest and most modern aircraft, enjoying fresh and organic summer cuisines served by friendly professional attentive and dedicated cabin crews. A wonderful summer is waiting for you to experience and enjoy. Do not miss the information about events, gifts and attractive offers at website www.vietjetair.com and Fanpage: www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam.

VNA