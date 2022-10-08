Vietjet offers 1.1 million promotion tickets to welcome year-end festive season
Vietjet is offering 1.1 million promotion tickets on routes covering Vietnam and some international destinations in three golden days to welcome the exciting year-end festive season.
Accordingly, from 00:00 October 10 to 24:00 on October 12 this year, 1.1 million Vietjet Eco tickets at the same price from only 1,010 VND, ecxcluding taxes and fees, are available for sale to all passengers flying on routes covering Vietnam and international destinations in India, Kazakhstan, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, etc., on website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app with the flexible flight time from October 24, 2022 to March 31, 2023, excluding Tet and national holiday.
In addition, passengers can also enjoy free payment when booking tickets and pay through Vietjet SkyClub easily.
Vietjet is ready to welcome all passengers come with the best travel, visit, and business experiences with its flight network covering the region, many flights per day, convenient schedules and hundreds of thousands of discounted tickets to fly with the modern fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, fresh and hot meals, health care products and services, travel insurances, new accommodation facilities, new utilities and many unique cultural and artistic performances at the altitude of 10,000 meters./.