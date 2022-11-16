Vietjet offers 150,000 vouchers for year-end festive season
Budget carrier Vietjet will give all customers 150,000 vouchers worth up to 500,000 VND (20.2 USD) applying for the entire flight network with flexible flight time in a move to welcome its 150 millionth passenger and the year-end festive season.
From November 16 until the end of January 31, 2023, passengers who book and pay successfully Vietjet’s flight tickets and register information at evoucher.vietjetair.com will have the opportunities to receive vouchers worth from 100,000 VND to 500,000 VND.
In addition, all customers will immediately receive a voucher worth 50,000 VND when having registration information to get vouchers. The e-vouchers are applicable on all routes covering Vietnam and internationally to India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, etc. with flexible flight time.
Information about terms and conditions of the voucher application is posted in detail at evoucher.vietjetair.com.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.
As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.