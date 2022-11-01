Vietjet offers cheap tickets for Lunar New Year holiday
Passengers can easily book Vietjet’s hundreds of thousands of attractive promotional tickets to fly during the Lunar New Year holiday.
During six golden days from November 1 to 6, hundreds of thousands of promotional Eco tickets up to 90% off will be opened for sale and passengers only have to apply the promotion code 2023 when booking at website www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app to receive attractive offers.
Promotional tickets are applied to all domestic routes from the North and Central to the south with flight period from January 6, 2023 to January 22, 2023 and routes from the South to the North and Central from January 23, 2023 to February 06, 2023.
Passengers also enjoy free payment when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub or apply the programme "Fly now - Pay later” with easy online check-in in just three minutes, providing a flexible financial solution and convenience.
Vietjet is ready to welcome passengers to fly with the modern fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, fresh and hot meals, health care products and services, travel insurances, new accommodation facilities, new utilities and many unique cultural and artistic performances at the altitude of 10.000 metres.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.