Business Reference exchange rate down 21 VND on July 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,221 VND/USD on July 19, down 21 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Aquatic exports surge nearly 40% in H1 Aquatic exports maintained the over-1-billion-USD benchmark in June 2022, 24% higher than the same period last year. The figure surpassed 5.76 billion USD in the first half, posting a year-on-year surge of 39.6%.

Business Gold prices plunge on July 18 Vietnam’s gold prices saw a historic one-day fall on July 18, going down by 4 million VND (170 USD) a tael.

Business Petrovietnam takes lead in international cooperation The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) is considered a pioneer economic group in international cooperation and investment expansion abroad. PV has a total of 11 oil and gas contracts currently in the implementation phase in nine countries and territories worldwide.