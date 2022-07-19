Vietjet offers exclusive zero-fare deal to celebrate 17 Vietnam – India route milestone
As a special treat in celebration of 17 direct routes to India, Vietjet offers 16,688 promotional tickets with super low-fares starting 0 USD (excluding taxes and fees), applied to all routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc with five key Indian cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bangalore.
The promotional tickets are up for grabs from July 19 to 21 on www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air application. The applicable travel period is from August 15, 2022, to March 26, 2023 (excluding public holidays and the lunar New Year). Customers will soon be able to opt for “Fly now - Pay later” programme easily with only three minutes of online registration for international routes.
Vietjet has announced 11 additional new Vietnam-India routes (Photo: VNA)Vietjet has announced 11 additional new Vietnam-India routes, making it the largest carrier operating between the two countries in terms of capacity, with a total of 17 services. The nine new routes linking Hanoi/ Ho Chi Minh City/ Da Nang with Ahmedabad/ Hyderabad/ Bangalore will operate from September onwards with four weekly flights each. Just in time for the year-end holidays, the two other new routes including Da Nang - Mumbai/New Delhi will get operational.
Vietjet currently operates 4 services linking Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City with New Delhi/Mumbai on 3-4 flights per week each. The Phu Quoc - Mumbai/New Delhi services will commence operation from September 8 and 9 respectively with 3-4 flights per week.
Vietjet's direct flight network offers passengers with more convenient and cost-saving travel opportunities than ever before. Travelers now can take the five-hour flights to their favourite destinations in Vietnam and India without taking any transit flights as before. The new direct flights will make it easier and more affordable for Indian travelers to visit not only Vietnam but also connect to other Southeast Asian destinations such as Bali, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya and Taipei, through Vietjet's South - Southeast - Northeast Asia connectivity.
Flight services from the country of 1.4 billion population of India will also contribute to economic and tourism recovery of Vietnamese localities.
Vietnamese visitors coming to India for tourism, MICE, business purposes can apply easily for E-visa without COVID-19 test requirement. Vietnam has lifted all arrival regulations relating to the disease and travelers can enjoy a complete pre-pandemic fashion arriving in the country. Especially, all international travelers coming to Phu Quoc are eligible for a 30-day visa exemption to experience all the good stuff that the paradise island has to offer./.