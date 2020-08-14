Vietjet offers free checked baggage on all domestic flights
Vietjet is offering the most special promotion in history with 15kg checked baggage free of charge for all passengers flying across Vietnam.
Passengers flying with Vietjet across Vietnam now can have 15kg checked baggage free of charge (Photo: Vietjet)
From August 12 to October 24 this year, all passengers buying tickets and flying with the new-age carrier on more than 50 routes across Vietnam will receive a "special gift" of 15kg checked baggage with 7kg of hand luggage completely for free. They will experience new aircraft, comfy leather seats, friendly cabin crews, 9 delicious hot meals and many special activities at an altitude of 10,000 m.
The programme is a breakthrough of Vietjet under the new-age carrier model, bringing a safe and eco-friendly flight experience at resonable price and meeting all passengers' needs.
The special offer is for passengers booking tickets on Vietjet's official sales channels at www.vietjetair.com, official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam/, ticket offices and official agents.
Pioneering in the implementation of safety measures for COVID-19 prevention and control, Vietjet keeps the safety of passengers as the highest priority, operates safe flights, returns to normal life and contributes to the economic recovery of localities where Vietjet flies to./.