Travel Da Lat Festival hoped to boost city tourism The ninth Da Lat flower festival, with the theme “Da Lat - The city of four flower seasons”, is being held as a series of events throughout the year, focusing on November and December.

Travel Vietnam among top 10 searched int’l destinations According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the number of international tourists searching for Vietnam is growing significantly.

Travel Thanh Hoa aims to attract more tourists from RoK The north central province of Thanh Hoa has organised various activities to promote its tourism to international markets, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), with the aim of spread its image as a four-season tourist destination.

Travel Hanoi among most-searched-for places by international tourists Hanoi ranks among the most-searched-for destinations by international tourists, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).