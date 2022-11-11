Vietjet offers hundreds of thousands of 50% off tickets to celebrate "Single Day" 11/11
Vietjet is offering 900,000 promotional Eco tickets up to 50% off on all domestic and international routes on the occasion of "Singles' Day" 11/11.
The tickets are on sale from 0h00 November 11 through November 13, for passengers applying the promotion code VJ1111 when booking at the website www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app. The flight time is from December 1, 2022 to March 26, 2023.
"Singles' Day '' 11/11, the biggest online shopping "party" of the year, has become popular in recent years with many attractive promotions.
Vietjet's flights are operated everyday with convenient flight schedules, a modern and new fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, fresh and hot meals, health care products and services, travel insurances, accommodation facilities and utilities for tourists together with unique cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10,000 meters. Vietjet strives to provide all passengers with good flying experiences, meeting all the needs of travel.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.