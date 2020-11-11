Illustrative image (Photo: Vietjet)



Hanoi (VNA) – Budget airline Vietjet offers more than 1 million tickets priced only 0 VND on November 11 across the wide flight network of Vietnam to welcome the biggest shopping event – the Single’s Day.



With the flight period from November 12, 2020 to March 31, 2021, passengers can enjoy entirely the most beautiful travel season of the year on the journey to find beloved partners.



Having restored the entire domestic flight network with 250 flights per day, Vietjet opens sales for all fare types including Eco, brand-new Deluxe, upgraded SkyBoss to meet people and tourists’ flying demands from the North to the South.



Especially, the flight route connecting Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi, the two largest cities in Vietnam, has also increased the frequency of up to 25 flights per day with convenient schedule, stable flight times, modern aircraft with comfy seats, friendly cabin crews, a choice of nine delicious hot meals and many special activities at an altitude of 10,000m.



Promotional tickets are up for grabs on Vietjet's official sales channels at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam/, ticket offices and official agents.



Joining hands to overcome the pandemic, all Vietjet flights are in accordance with global supreme standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the safety of all passengers, cabin crew and the community. In addition, the new-age carrier has also implemented many programs to support people in the Central region in flooded areas such as free transportation of relief goods, donation of 10,000 VND for each ticket sold from now until the end of November 21 or free flight change for passengers whose itineraries are affected.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.