Business Export of aquatic products estimated at record 11 bln USD Vietnam’s aquatic products are expected to earn about a record 11 billion USD from export this year, up 23.8% annually and 22% compared to the plan, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

Business Japanese enterprises operate effectively in Binh Duong province: official Most Japanese enterprises are operating successfully in Binh Duong province, contributing to the local development, Nguyen Van Loi, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, has said.

Videos Vietnam attracts 27.72 billion USD in FDI this year Vietnam attracted a total of over 27.7 billion USD in foreign direct investment as of December 20, equal to 89% of the figure of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Videos Vietnam’s textile, garment exports to Indonesia increasing Vietnam’s textile and garment export turnover to Indonesia reached over 10 million USD in September 2022, more than four times that of the previous month.