A Vietjet plane. (Photo: Vietjetair.com)

HCM City (VNA) – Budget carrier Vietjet is offering millions of promotional tickets with prices from zero dong (excluding tax and fees) on its international flight on the occasion of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), the biggest regional sports event.



The promotional airfares are sold during the golden hours from 12:00 to 14:00 from May 12 to 23, applied on all international routes with travel period from August 15 to December 31, 2022.



They are available for sale on Vietjet's official website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, and Facebook page www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam.



In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub – Vietjet's exclusive loyalty programme.

Vietjet mobile app (Photo: Vietjetstar.com)

Last month, Vietjet offered 8,888 discounted tickets priced from only zero dong (excluding tax and fees) on several routes.



The promotional airfares are available during three 'golden days' from Tuesday to Thursday for routes connecting HCM City and Hanoi to Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia with a flexible travel period from April 12 to December 31.



The carrier also provided all passengers with 15kg of free checked baggage when booking tickets from Vietnam to Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand on these promotional days, with the flight period until May 25./.