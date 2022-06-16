Business Workshop held to discuss investment strategy in the new normal "Investment strategy in the context of the new normal and fostering reform and innovation” will be the main topic of a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on June 17.

Business Seminar discusses Vietnam-France economic ties A seminar on economic relations between Vietnam and France and the latter’s investment projects in the former has been recently held in the southern French city of Montpellier in both online and in-person formats.

Business Vietnam’s tourism, trade potential popularised in Israel Vietnam’s tourism and farm produce trade potential was introduced to Israeli partners at a seminar held in Tel Aviv on June 15, aiming to boost bilateral partnerships in these areas.

Business Efforts needed to develop national brand of Vietnamese ginseng Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh has stressed the need to develop Vietnamese ginseng into a product with national brand.