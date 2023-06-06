

A poster of Vietjet's promotional ticket programme on Double Day - June 6 (Photo: Vietjet Air)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet is offering promotional tickets along with an extra 100,000 VND voucher for its all domestic and international flight networks on Double Day (June 6).



Accordingly, from 0h00 to 23h59 on June 6, passengers can apply the promotional codes SUMMER66 when booking tickets to enjoy 90% off tickets.



The promotional codes are applicable on routes flying across Vietnam and internationally, offering opportunities to experience great journeys from all over Vietnam to the most exciting destinations in Asia, Europe, and Australia. The flight period is applied from August 10, 2023 to March 31, 2024.





Together with the attractive double day promotion, customers get an extra E-Voucher worth 100,000 VND at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com, accumulating bonus SkyPoints on each flight to redeem vouchers of Vietjet and services from 250 favourite brands of dining, resort and shopping in Vietnam, etc. via SkyJoy mobile app or website https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/.



Vietet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal for many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, and Airline Ratings./.



VNA