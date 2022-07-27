Vietjet offers promotional tickets on routes connecting Vietnam to India
Vietjet is offering passengers a "promotion party" in three golden days per week during this month on its flight network connecting Vietnam to India.
A Vietjet flight (Photo: Vietjet)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet is offering passengers a "promotion party" in three golden days per week during this month on its flight network connecting Vietnam to India.
Vietjet opens sale of nearly 30,000 promotional tickets from only zero VND, excluding taxes and fees, for 17 routes connecting the largest cities of Vietnam to Indian ones including routes linking Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Phu Quoc to New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore.
Promotion tickets are available during three golden days on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday every week from now until the end of August 26, 2022 at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app or Facebook Vietjet (section “Booking”), with the flight time from August 15, 2022 to March 26, 2023, excluding Tet and national holidays.
The Gate of India (Photo: VNA)Customers will soon be able to opt for “Fly now - Pay later” programme easily with only 3 minutes of online registration for international routes.
Vietnamese visitors to India can quickly and conveniently apply for an E-visa without COVID-19 test requirement. Vietnam has lifted all arrival regulations relating to COVID-19 and travellers can enjoy a complete pre-pandemic fashion arriving in the country. Especially, all international travellers coming to Phu Quoc are eligible for a 30-day visa exemption to experience all the good stuff that the paradise island has to offer.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.