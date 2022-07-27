Business Developing private sector a correct policy: top legislator National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that developing the private sector is a correct policy during his visit to Truong Hai Group (THACO) as part of a working trip to the central province of Quang Nam on July 27.

Business International textile-garment expo opens in HCM City The 2022 Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo (SaigonTex and SaigonFabric 2022) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 27 morning, providing a platform for local and foreign producers to explore each other’s demand and seek partnership.

Business Workshop discusses draft amendments to Petroleum Law Experts and policymakers have gathered in a workshop discussing the draft of the amended Petroleum Law in an effort to enhance regulatory framework in the oil and gas sector.

Business Quang Ninh province vows to support investors Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern province of Quang Ninh Nguyen Xuan Ky has pledged to support investors and create optimal conditions for them to operate in the locality in terms of administrative procedures, land, site clearance and workforce, as well as asset security and safety.