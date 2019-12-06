Vietjet offers promotional tickets to celebrate new routes
Budget airline Vietjet will provide passengers with millions of promotional tickets priced only from zero VND between December 10 and 12 to celebrate its four international routes.
Vietjet's passengers pose for a photo before boarding a flight (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)
HCM City (VNA) - Budget airline Vietjet will provide passengers with millions of promotional tickets priced only from zero VND between December 10 and 12 to celebrate its four international routes.
These airfares, available from noon to 2pm, will be applied for all Vietjet's international routes to Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar and Cambodia, besides other routes operated by Vietjet Thailand.
The flight period is from January 3, 2020 to October 24, 2020 (excluding national public holidays), the airline announced on December 6.
The airline's four newest international routes will be Da Lat and Can Tho-Seoul, Can Tho-Taipei and Hanoi-Bali.
The Da Lat-Seoul route will operate four return flights per week starting from January 15, 2020 while the Can Tho-Seoul route will operate three return flights per week starting from January 16, 2020.
Meanwhile, four return flights per week on the Can Tho-Taipei route will be available from January 10, 2020 and daily return flights will be provided on the Hanoi-Bali route from January 26, 2020./.
These airfares, available from noon to 2pm, will be applied for all Vietjet's international routes to Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar and Cambodia, besides other routes operated by Vietjet Thailand.
The flight period is from January 3, 2020 to October 24, 2020 (excluding national public holidays), the airline announced on December 6.
The airline's four newest international routes will be Da Lat and Can Tho-Seoul, Can Tho-Taipei and Hanoi-Bali.
The Da Lat-Seoul route will operate four return flights per week starting from January 15, 2020 while the Can Tho-Seoul route will operate three return flights per week starting from January 16, 2020.
Meanwhile, four return flights per week on the Can Tho-Taipei route will be available from January 10, 2020 and daily return flights will be provided on the Hanoi-Bali route from January 26, 2020./.