Vietjet offers promotional tickets to welcome Mid-Autumn Festival
Vietjet is launching a golden day of promotion from 0:00 to 24:00 on September 9, offering 100,000 tickets off 99% on all domestic and international routes to welcome the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Accordingly, customers when booking Eco tickets at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app can immediately apply the promotion code VIETJET99 to receive up to 99% discount on fares, excluding taxes and fees.
The promotion tickets are applied on all routes covering Vietnam and international destinations famous for their culture, cuisine and captivating scenery in India, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Indonesia (Bali), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia... with flexible flights time from September 19, 2022 to March 26, 2023, excluding Tet and national holidays.
In addition, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking tickets and paying via Vietjet SkyClub or can be registered online to the "Fly now - Pay later" program within only 3 minutes for all domestic routes and soon for international routes.
Vietjet is ready to welcome all passengers come with the best travel, visit, and business experiences with its flight network covering the region, many flights per day, convenient schedules and hundreds of thousands of discounted tickets to fly with the modern fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, fresh and hot meals, health care products and services, travel insurances, new accommodation facilities, new utilities and many unique cultural and artistic performances at the altitude of 10,000 meters./.