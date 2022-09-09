Business Vietnamese, Egyptian firms look to expand business bond A workshop aiming to promote trade connection between Vietnamese and Egyptian businesses was held in Cairo on September 8, attracting those specialising in agricultural products, seafood, construction material, household plastic, paper, packaging and fertiliser.

Business Prospects bright for seafood exports to UK in rest of 2022 Vietnam’s seafood exports to the UK are expected to pick up in the remaining months of this year with the full-year revenues projected to increase by 5% over last year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business SFS 2022 opens in HCM City The Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with the Management Board of the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) and the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) organised the “Sourcing Fair Supporting Industries 2022” (SFS 2022) conference in HCM City on September 8.

Business CPTPP holds potential for Vietnam’s tra fish exports The members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) constitute a potential market for the export of tra fish, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).