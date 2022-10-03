Vietjet offers promotions every Monday
Budget carrier Vietjet will be offering attractive promotion for all passengers flying internationally every Monday from now to December 19.
In the period, when booking tickets and applying “HELLOVIETNAM” promotion code on Vietjet official website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, passengers will get 20% off on tickets in international flights connecting Vietnam and destinations in India, Kazakhstan, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
With flexible flying time from October 10, 2022 until September 18, 2023, passengers flying with Vietjet can easily to make plans for their vacations, business trips or visiting relatives at economical costs.
Passengers also get free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub. In addition, the "Fly now - Pay later" programme with easy online check-in in just 3 minutes will soon be applied for international routes.
Having a wide flight network across Asia and ready to conquer new destinations in Europe and Australia, Vietjet operates hundreds of flights per day with convenient schedules, providing all passengers with great flight experiences with a modern and new fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, fresh and hot meals bearing characteristics of global culinary culture, health care products and services, travel insurances, accommodation facilities and utilities for tourists together with unique cultural and artistic performances in flights.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.