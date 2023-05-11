Vietjet offers promotions on routes to India
A Vietjet aircraft (Source: Vietjet)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet continues offering attractive promotions for all India routes with tickets priced from only zero dong from now until October 25 to welcome summer.
On every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, passengers have opportunites to get discounted tickets at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, applying for all routes connecting Vietnam (HCM City and Hanoi) to India (Mumbai, New Delhi and Ahmedabad) with flexible flight schedules from August 1 to December 15, 2023.
When booking a ticket during the period from May 10 to August 15, 2023, passengers will receive an additional 100,000 VND e-Voucher to apply for their next flight on all flight networks from August 10 to the end of December 31, 2023 at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/, Vietjet said.
It added that passengers also receive 500 points SkyPoints when participating in the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme, where they can use reward SkyPoints to redeem vouchers of Vietjet and services from 250 favourite brands of dining, resort and shopping in Vietnam, via SkyJoy mobile app or https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/.
According to the airline, passengers will enjoy attractive summer parties on the region’s most modern wide-body A330 aircraft with soft leather seats, and the Business ticket class with many priorities throughout the flight.
Vietjet's Indian flights always have a priority menu that is provided by Indian restaurants, ensuring the taste and processing specifications to meet the diversity of ethnicities and religions of passengers.
Taj Mahal in India (Source: Vietjet)The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.