Vietjet offers 400,000 super-saving tickets priced only from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) on June 5, 6, and 7 (Photo: Vietjet Air)
HCM City (VNA) – New-generation carrier Vietjet offers 400,000 super-saving tickets priced only from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) on website www.vietjetair.com on June 5, 6, and 7, as continuing the promotion series of the biggest program “Fly for love – Show your summer version”.
The promotional tickets are applied at golden hours from 12:00 to 14:00 for all international routes to Bali (Indonesia)/Seoul, Busan, Daegu (the Republic of Korea)/Kaohsiung, Taipei, Taichung, Tainan (Taiwan)/Hong Kong (China)/Singapore/Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai (Thailand)/Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)/Yangon (Myanmar)/Siem Reap (Cambodia)/Tokyo, Osaka (Japan) and Thailand’s local routes during the three golden days.
Flying time is from August 6, 2019 to December 31, 2019, excluding national holidays.
The tickets are available on all channels as well as at golden hour promotion from 12:00 to 14:00 everyday at website www.vietjetair.com, also compatible with smartphones at https://m.vietjetair.com or www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (just click the “Booking” tab).
Payment can be easily made with international debit and credit cards, including Visa/ MasterCard/ AMEX/ JCB/ KCP/Union; or with any ATM card issued by 34 Vietnamese banks and registered with internet banking.
Welcoming the brilliant summer, Vietjet launches the one-of-a-kind series of activities in "Fly for love – Show your summer version" with millions of tickets from 0 VND to fly around Asia. All passengers can participate in by cosplaying as their favorite characters, traveling on Vietjet flights and immediately receiving surprising gifts from now on to July 31, 2019.
Aiming to be a Consumer Airline, Vietjet has continually opened many new routes, added more aircraft, invested in modern technology, while offering more add-on products and services to serve all demands of customers.
Vietjet has been a pioneering airline, winning the hearts of millions of passengers thanks to its exciting promotions, entertainments, especially during the festive seasons. With high-quality services, diverse ticket classes and reasonable airfares, Vietjet offers its passengers flying experiences on new aircraft with comfy seats and delicious hot meals served by beautiful, dedicated and friendly cabin crews, and many more enticing add-on services.
It is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It provides not only transport services but also uses the latest e-commerce technologies to offer various products and services for consumers.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. Vietjet was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.
Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 116 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia and Cambodia.-VNA