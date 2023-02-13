Vietjet offers tickets from only 1,402 VND on Valentine's Day
Vietjet is offering tickets to fly across Vietnam and around the world, which priced from only 1,402 VND, and 100,000 VND gift vouchers only on three golden days from February 13 to February 15 on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
Hundreds of thousands of promotional tickets priced from only 1,402 VND are opened for sales all days from February 13 to February 15 on the website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.
With a flexible flight time from February 25 to October 31, promotional tickets are applied for the entire flight network throughout Vietnam and Australia, India, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong (China), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia (Bali) and more.
Moreover, from now until March 15, Vietjet offers the extra gift vouchers worth 100,000 VND when you buy tickets. After successful payment, visit https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/ to receive e-voucher immediately from Vietjet.
Vietjet also offers a wide range of ticket classes including Skyboss Business – Wings the Leaders with private cabins and flat bed seats, Deluxe ticket class with all-inclusive fare service including baggages and meals.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.