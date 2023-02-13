Business China issues 435 codes for Vietnamese agricultural product exporters The General Administration of Customs of China has granted 435 codes for Vietnamese agricultural product exporters so far this year.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,628 VND/USD on February 13, up 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (February 10).

Business Vietnam’s foreign direct investment powers economy into the future With a fresh open-door policy as well as attractive incentives and investment environment, Vietnam has drawn a large amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) in recent years despite the impact of COVID-19 across the globe. According to experts, FDI has driven the country’s economic development and international economic integration.