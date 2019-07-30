In the witness of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and senior leaders of the Government, Vietjet Air announcesthe operation plan of 6 routes from and to Phu Quoc (Photo: Vietjet Air)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet is offering 85,000 super-saving tickets priced only from zero VND for domestic and international routes which are connecting to Phu Quoc island offshore southern Kien Giang province.



Promotion tickets are available during three golden days on July 29, 30 and 31 with the travel time from September 5 to December 31 this year on domestic routes connecting Phu Quoc to Hanoi/Hai Phong/Ho Chi Minh City and from September 5, 2019 to June 25, 2020 on international routes connecting Phu Quoc to Hong Kong/Incheon.



The special promotion programme aims to celebrate the introduction of Vietjet’s new routes to the famous island which were announced by the carrier at a ceremony held on the sidelines of the Kien Giang Investment Promotion Conference on July 29.



Vietjet will operate two new domestic routes - Phu Quoc-Da Nang and Phu Quoc- Van Don (Quang Ninh) with the frequency of seven round-trip flights per week from late 2019 and the middle of 2020.



Meanwhile, two new international routes, which are Phu Quoc - Chengdu (China) and Phu Quoc - Chongqing (China), will be operated with three round-trip flights per week from the late this year.



Besides, on its two operating international routes – Phu Quoc-Hong Kong (China) and Phu Quoc-Incheon (the Republic of Korea), the carrier will increase the frequency to six and 14 flights per week, respectively, from this winter, meeting demand of customers during the peak season in Phu Quoc island.



Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It provides not only transport services but also uses the latest e-commerce technologies to offer various products and services for consumers. Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. Vietjet was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.



Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 120 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia. - VNA