Society Catholic followers help vulnerable in Soc Trang province Catholic priests and followers have actively taken part in patriotic emulation movements, new-style rural area building, humanitarian and social welfare activities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, according to the provincial Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics.

Society Nam Dinh: Catholic followers stay united, contribute to common development Upholding the spirit of “living a good religious and secular life”, Catholic followers in the northern province of Nam Dinh have complied with the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws while actively engaging in patriotic emulation movements to contribute to local and national development.

Society 50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords marked in Hungary The Vietnamese Embassy and the liaison board of Vietnamese war veterans in Hungary co-organised a ceremony on December 20 to mark 50 years of the signing of the Paris Agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973) and the 78th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944).

Society Hanoi Party leader extends Christmas greetings to local Catholics Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung visited the Hanoi Archdiocese on December 20 on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas season.