Society Infographic Post-COVID-19 in Vietnam: People’s lives constantly improved The results from Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control efforts have made important contributions to and created favourable conditions for the country’s socio-economic recovery. Social elements have received particular attention, with the lives of the people being constantly improved.

Society Contestants to compete at Chinese language Eloquence event Out of a pool of 300, the top 35 selected contenders are poised to participate in the second National Chinese Language Eloquence Contest, taking place in the central city of Da Nang from November 9-11.

Society Vietnamese students in Italy strengthen connectivity and engagement The 2nd congress of the Vietnamese Students' Association in Italy (ASVI) for the 2023 - 2025 term was held in Rome on November 4, with the online and offline participation of 37 delegates representing nearly 1,000 Vietnamese students and graduate students that are living, studying and working in the European country.

Society Seminar reviews maternal, child care in ethnic minority areas The Ministry of Health held a seminar in Hanoi on November 6 to review the improvement of public healthcare, physical well-being of ethnic minority people and the prevention of child malnutrition, under Project No. 7 of the National Target Programme on Socio-economic Development in Ethnic Minority and Mountainous Areas.