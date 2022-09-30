Vietjet opens direct routes from Hanoi/HCM City to Ahmedabad
For the first time, people and tourists will have opportunities to fly directly from Vietnam to Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat state in western India, by two routes of Vietjet from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with four return flights per route on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Passengers on a flight from Ahmedabad to Vietnam. (Photo: vietjetair.com)
HCM City (VNA) - For the first time, people and tourists will have opportunities to fly directly from Vietnam to Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat state in western India, by two routes of Vietjet from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with four return flights per route on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
With just more than four hours directly flying per leg, Vietjet brings people and tourists from Ahmedabad to ancient Hanoi, the peaceful capital of Vietnam, which is beautiful and hospitable with unique cultural features or a modern Ho Chi Minh City, an economic icon with a vibrant pace of life, offers various entertainment experiences. In addition, Ahmedabad, a city recognised as a world heritage by UNESCO owns the interference between a modern science-technology city and a cradle of cultures with many unique architectures such as Bhadra Fort, Swaminarayan Temple, Hathee Singh Jain, captivate millions of tourists around the world.
Let’s fly with Vietjet now to experience the journeys with the modern and new fleet, dedicated and professional cabin crews, soft leather seats, fresh and hot meals from characteristics of global culinary culture, convenient products and services bring passengers good journeys, meeting all passenger’s demands, etc. Especially, passengers can enjoy free payment fees or can apply the “Fly now - Pay later” program within only 3 minutes only registration to experience the top services and products of Vietjet.
It’s more easier for Vietnamese tourists to discover India with convenient and fast e-visa policy without COVID-19 test, or for the international tourists to visit and stay in Vietnam, especially “Pearl Island” Phu Quoc with visa exemption policy for 30 days.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.
With just more than four hours directly flying per leg, Vietjet brings people and tourists from Ahmedabad to ancient Hanoi, the peaceful capital of Vietnam, which is beautiful and hospitable with unique cultural features or a modern Ho Chi Minh City, an economic icon with a vibrant pace of life, offers various entertainment experiences. In addition, Ahmedabad, a city recognised as a world heritage by UNESCO owns the interference between a modern science-technology city and a cradle of cultures with many unique architectures such as Bhadra Fort, Swaminarayan Temple, Hathee Singh Jain, captivate millions of tourists around the world.
The Vietjet aircrew of the first flight to Ahmedabad. (Photo: vietjetair.com)With one way ticket priced just from 668,000 VND, excluding taxes and fees, and an attractive 0 VND, excluding taxes and fees, ticket promotions on every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, people and tourists can easily buy tickets to fly directly from Ahmedabad to the two largest cities in Vietnam on Vietjet’s official channels at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app or its official worldwide ticket offices and agents.
Let’s fly with Vietjet now to experience the journeys with the modern and new fleet, dedicated and professional cabin crews, soft leather seats, fresh and hot meals from characteristics of global culinary culture, convenient products and services bring passengers good journeys, meeting all passenger’s demands, etc. Especially, passengers can enjoy free payment fees or can apply the “Fly now - Pay later” program within only 3 minutes only registration to experience the top services and products of Vietjet.
It’s more easier for Vietnamese tourists to discover India with convenient and fast e-visa policy without COVID-19 test, or for the international tourists to visit and stay in Vietnam, especially “Pearl Island” Phu Quoc with visa exemption policy for 30 days.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.