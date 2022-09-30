Business Vietnam, Cuba look to step up investment, trade ties The Vietnam-Cuba business promotion forum took place in Hanoi on September 30, seeing the participation of visiting Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

Business Bac Giang to build criteria to select investment The People’s Council of the northern province of Bac Giang has asked the provincial People’s Committee to study and build a set of criteria to select investment projects, based on the outcomes of the council’s inspection of law enforcement in attracting investment into local industrial parks (IPs) and industrial clusters during 2018-2022.

Business Binh Duong sets to achieve 8% GRDP growth this year The southern industrial province of Binh Duong eyes to achieve a Gross Regional Domestic Products (GRDP) growth of 8% this year, heard a conference held by the provincial Party Committee on September 29.

Business Hanoi needs more policies to develop supporting industry enterprises Hanoi’s firms operating in the supporting industry are developing strongly, reflected through the continuous increases in the number of businesses, their scale and quality. However, according to economists, the capital city still needs specific policies to make the sector grow further.