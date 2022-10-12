Business Vinfast commits to accelerating global electrified mobility VinFast, the automotive arm of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup, announced recently that it has joined the COP26 zero emission vehicles (ZEV) declaration to affirm its commitment to reaching 100% zero emission new vehicle sales in leading markets by 2035 or earlier.

Business Seminar to promote Korean investment in Vietnam A seminar will be held by Viet Nam News in Hanoi on October 18 to discuss the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s investment in Vietnam to mark the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties.