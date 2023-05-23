A Vietjet aircraft (Source: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet is opening a series of new international routes, including Ho Chi Minh City - Kochi (India), Da Nang – Hong Kong (China), Phu Quoc – Hong Kong, Da Nang - Singapore, Da Nang - Daegu (the Republic of Korea), Nha Trang - Seoul (Incheon, the RoK), to meet travel demand in summer.



Accordingly, the routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Kochi (India) will be launched from August 12 with six flights per week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.



The flights will depart from HCM City at 7:20 pm and arrive in Kochi at 10:50 pm (local time), while those from Kochi to Ho Chi Minh City will take off at 11:15 pm (local time) and land at 6:40 am.



This summer is especially exciting than ever with the return of flights connecting Phu Quoc, Da Nang and Nha Trang with famous tourist destinations across Asia.



Specifically, on the route connecting Phu Quoc and Hong Kong, there will be three return flights per week on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while there will be four return flights per week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday on the route connecting Da Nang and Hong Kong.



Moreover, the carrier will re-operate one daily return flight on the route connecting Da Nang and Daegu (the RoK) and increase the frequency of flights between Da Nang and Singapore to two round trips per day.



Especially, it will increase the frequency to three return flights per day from July 13 on the route between the coastal city of Nha Trang and Seoul (Incheon, the RoK).



To celebrate the new international routes, Vietjet is offering millions of tickets from only zero VND, excluding taxes, fees, holidays of each market, from May 24 to 26. The promotional tickets are applied for its entire international flight network with flexible flight schedules from August 12, 2023 to March 31, 2024.



Besides, passengers will receive an additional 100,000 e-voucher (terms and conditions) to use at the next booking when successfully buying a ticket from now to August 15 this year./.



VNA