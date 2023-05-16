Hanoi (VNA) – Congratulating the Vietnamese women's football team on their gold medal at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, which is also the fourth consecutive championship at the biggest regional sport event, Vietjet has presented the players and coaches with free airfares within one year on all domestic routes that the airline is operating.



This is a thank-you gift that Vietjet has offered the team for their hard work and dedication to bring pride and happiness to football fans across the country.



Vietnam beat Myanmar 2-0 in the women’s football final of the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia on May 15, becoming the first team to win the gold medal for the fourth time in a row.



Vietjet has always accompanied Vietnamese sport athletes and fans during various tournaments, including SEA Games.



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA