HCM City, (VNA) - Steering towards green and sustainable development with an extensive international network, Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported impressive performance during the first nine months of 2023.

In Q3/2023, Vietjet safely operated 36,000 flights and transported 6.8 million passengers including 2.3 million international travellers – an increase by 10% over the third quarter of the pre-pandemic 2019 and up to 127% year on year.

During the first nine months of 2023, Vietnam welcomed 23.7 million international passengers through its airports, skyrocketing by 267% YoY. In particular, Vietnamese airlines carried 11.5 million travellers of which 51% or 5.9 million flew with Vietjet, greatly supporting inbound tourism and international investment.

Vietjet's fleet consists of 103 aircraft, including 18 operated by Thai Vietjet and 2 brand new aircraft being on delivery. The airline has reported a relatively high average seat utilization rate of over 85% and a technical reliability rate of 99.72%.

The total transported cargo volume reached 20,300 tonnes, growing by 76% YoY. Vietjet accounted for 23% of the cargo market share among Vietnamese airlines.

While meeting the demand for travel to popular destinations abroad, Vietjet's international routes have contributed to the bilateral development of tourism, trade and investment, offering support to economic recovery. The airline, in Q3/2023, opened seven new international routes, bringing the total number of routes to 125 (45 domestic and 80 international routes). It is the first airline to have flights connecting Vietnam with the five largest cities in Australia (Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney).

Vietjet’s separate and consolidated revenues were reported at 13.548 trillion VND (approx. 551.38 milion USD) and 14.235 trillion VND (approx. 579.34 million USD) respectively in Q3/2023, increasing by 32% and 23% YoY. Separate and consolidated after-tax profits reached 579 billion VND (approx. 23.58 million USD) and 55 billion VND (approx. 2.23 million USD) respectively, up by 175% and 30% YoY.

Vietjet’s international passenger transport continued to witness rapid growth, increasing by 201% YoY. It accounted for more than 57% of the total passenger revenue and 35% of the total number of flights and passengers.

Vietjet also focused on ancillary and cargo revenue, which had relatively high profit margins. Their revenue, which reached 5.029 trillion VND (approx. 204.87 million USD) in total, accounted for 40% of the airline’s total air transport-related revenue and grew by 26% YoY and 77% over Q3/2019’s.

As of September 30, 2023, Vietjet's total assets surpassed 76.5 trillion VND (approx. 3.11 billion USD). The debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.5 times while the liquidity ratio was 1.4 times, resting within safe levels of the aviation industry.

Vietjet continues to play a leading role in driving the economy, commerce, and tourism. It is a reliable strategic partner for reputable organisations worldwide.

Its cash and cash equivalents balance as of September 30, 2023 was recorded at 2.077 trillion VND (approx. 84.36 million USD). Such plus the working capital guarantee the company's immediate solvency.

Vietjet, in the first nine months of 2023, has paid nearly 3,750 billion VND (approx. 152.6 million USD) of direct and indirect taxes and fees.

During the official visit of the US President to Vietnam, Vietjet signed an agreement with Boeing on the delivery of 200 737 MAX aircraft worth 25 billion USD over the next five years. It also reached an agreement with Carlyle Aviation for aircraft financing worth 550 million USD.

With a sustainable business development strategy and remarkable growth post-pandemic, Vietjet has attracted the attention of many local and foreign investors. In Q3/2023, Vietjet reached preliminary agreements with three Vietnam-based institutional investors committing to invest 100 million USD. They will enhance the airline's financial capacity from equity capital to meet the needs of growth, investment, network expansion, and fleet expansion. The investment transactions are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The airline, with stable operations and development, has been upgraded to VnBBB- credit rating from VnBB+ with a stable outlook by Saigon Ratings, Vietnam’s first independent credit rating agency.

With a strategy to build the aviation human resources of international standards, Vietjet has also invested in infrastructure upgrade and developing a pool of trainers at the Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA). In September 2023, VJAA officially signed a cooperation agreement and became a training partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The airline has also received numerous international and domestic awards, including "Asia's Leading Airline for Customer Experience" by the World Travel Awards, "Top 100 Most Valuable Brands in Vietnam," and "Top 10 Strong Brands for Sustainable Development 2023." Meanwhile, Vietjet SkyJoy was the “New Innovative Product” at the Better Choice Awards.

Utilizing advanced digital technology and a comprehensive aviation service ecosystem, Vietjet has constantly introduced new and innovative products including the Sky Care travel insurance programme, Deluxe class with superior amenities, and the "Fly now, Pay later" financial solution that supports flexible airfare payment.

The SkyJoy programme, dedicated for Vietjet's loyal customers, allows them to redeem rewards with over 250 brands, exchange tickets, and enjoy attractive airfares. The programme has had ten million members in the third quarter of 2023.

While still committing to its mission of realising the "flying dream" for millions of Vietnamese and international travelers, Vietjet has been all in for environmental and community responsibilities in each locality where it operates. In October 2023, Vietjet launched the Fly Green fundraising program with the meaningful message of "Every red ticket for one green planet”. Accordingly, the airline contributes 5,000 VND (approx. 0.2 USD) from each ticket sold to the fund to sponsor environmental protection programmes./.

VNA