Vietjet receives 240-seat planes
Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has recently welcomed two new A321 planes at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, bringing its total number of aircraft to 80.
Vietjet's new aircraft lands at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. ( Photo courtesy of Vietjet)
The arrival of the new aircraft with registrations VN-A521 and VN-A542 will help Vietjet meet the travel demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and the festive season. It is also part of the airline’s fleet expansion plan in 2020.
Vietjet’s third A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex) aircraft has an innovated cabin structure, bringing the total seating to 240 and developing the advantages of the most modern Airbus aircraft, including comfortable seating, fuel consumption savings by a minimum of 16 percent, noise reduction up to 75 percent and emission reduction of up to 50 percent.
Vietjet currently owns one of the world’s newest and most modern fleet with an average age of only 2.7 years operating at the highest quality and safety standards./.