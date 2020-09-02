Business Ben Tre farmers struggle to replace damaged fruit orchards Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre are trying to recover fruit orchards damaged in the 2019-2020 dry season, but they lack financial resources to buy seedlings to replace dead trees.

Business Vinatex aims for 8 – 10 percent growth in exports The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) aims for an annual growth rate of 8 – 10 percent in production value, revenue and export value in the period from now to 2025, according to the group’s chairman of the board Le Tien Truong.

Business Farmers begin to sell directly to consumers online Farmers have been successfully utilising online channels such as Facebook to promote their products directly to consumers amid the COVID-19 outbreaks.

Business Vietnam, Netherlands eye stronger trade ties Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and the Netherlands’ Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag engaged in a phone talk on September 1 to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation between the two sides.