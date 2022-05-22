Vietjet reopens flights between Seoul and Vietnam’s beach destinations
Celebrating a vibrant summer and welcoming life back to Vietnam's famous paradise beaches, budget carrier Vietjet has officially reopened flights connecting Seoul and Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Hai Phong.
The first flight back to Nha Trang from Seoul on May 20 was greeted with a water cannon salute, flowers and gifts, showing Vietnam’s warm hospitality to visitors.
Vietjet plans to relaunch services from Seoul to Phu Quoc and Hai Phong and vice versa this May, raising the total routes linking Vietnam and the Republic of Korea to six, given that the two countries are expecting a new wave of tourists from both sides, after the RoK announced the resumption of short-term tourist visas for foreigners from June 1.
There are currently three Nha Trang - Seoul (Incheon) round-trip flights weekly, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Starting from May 21, Vietjet operates five round-trip flights between Phu Quoc and Seoul (Incheon) on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The Hai Phong - Seoul services will resume on May 26, with three round-trip flights per week.
Since the beginning of 2022, Vietjet has pioneered to reopen routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang with the RoK, along with routes to destinations in Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and India, facilitating travel of not only tourists but also businessmen and investors, contributing to the country’s economic development./.
