Vietjet reopens Hanoi - Busan (RoK) air route
Budget airline Vietjet Air on July 1 resumed its air route linking Hanoi and Busan, a beautiful coastal city in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Initially, Vietjet will operate three return flights per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, which will be made daily from July 12.
On the occasion, the airline has offered a an unprecedented price of 280,000 VND (12 USD) per leg, excluding taxes and fees, for tickets in air routes between Vietnam and the RoK.
Not only having beautiful beaches with stretching white sand and charming natural scenery, the coastal city of Busan is also an endless shopping destination with many modern and high-class shopping centers such as Lotte Dutty, Shinsegae Centurn or Jagalchi fish market.
The capital city of Hanoi is known as “the heart” of friendly and hospitable Vietnam, where passengers can easily experience the bustle of a modern city as well as the moments of deposition and emotion in the peaceful old town. Coming to Hanoi, passengers can feel the beauty of Vietnamese culture, lifestyle and people, experience the unique and attractive features of Hanoi's specialties and the Red River Delta.
Serving travelling, studying and working demands of people and tourists between Vietnam and the RoK, in the coming time, Vietjet will continue to expand its flight network to the coastal city Busan after Hanoi with the routes connecting Nha Trang and Da Nang to Busan, being ready to welcome passengers on safe and comfortable flights, attractive ticket fares with the world’s leading modern fleet, friendly and dedicated cabin crews, fresh and hot meals and especially unique cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10,000 meters.
