Business Seafood firms look to second quarter for exports to recover Despite a downturn in the export of aquatic products in the first month of 2023, local exporters remain optimistic that the market will recover from the second quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Airline on-time performance tops 95% in January The on-time performance (OTP) of Vietnamese airlines stood at 95.3% in January, down 0.9 percentage points from the previous month, while the number of flights increased 15.6%, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Hanoi, HCM City record highest disbursement of public investment capital in January Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City - the country's economic locomotives - recorded the highest disbursement of public investment capital in January, with nearly 2.7 trillion VND (117 million USD) and more than 1.63 trillion VND, respectively, reported the General Statistics Office.

Business FDI hoped to help realty market develop sustainably in long term Vietnam’s real estate sector last year attracted an additional 1.85 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI), retaining its second place among industries drawing FDI with combined investment of 4.45 billion USD, accounting for 16.1% of the total FDI poured into the country, according to the Ministry of Construction.