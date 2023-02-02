Vietjet reports over 900 billion VND in profit in Q4/2022
Vietjet Air saw an impressive recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic as it recorded a year-on-year rise of 175% in net revenue to 7.35 trillion VND (313.4 million USD), and earned profit of 902 billion VND in the last quarter of 2022.
Vietjet aircraft (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet Air saw an impressive recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic as it recorded a year-on-year rise of 175% in net revenue to 7.35 trillion VND (313.4 million USD), and earned profit of 902 billion VND in the last quarter of 2022.
The company’s revenue in 2022 hit 32.5 trillion VND, while profit was limited, reaching only 215 billion VND.
It also contributed over 4.3 trillion VND worth of direct and indirect taxes, fees and charges to the State budget.
Last year, the carrier transported 20.5 million passengers aboard 116,000 flights, in which domestic transport increased by 20% compared to 2019 before the COVID-19 broke out.
Vietjet opened more than 20 new routes in 2022, mainly to the Indian market. As of December 31, 2022, Vietjet had operated a total of 103 routes.
In 2023, Vietjet expects high revenue growth thanks to the reopening of the Chinese market and the increased exploitation of potential international markets including India, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Australia./.