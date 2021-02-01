Vietjet reports profit in 2020 despite COVID-19 impact
Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has released its financial statements reporting 4,430 billion VND (approx. 192 million USD) of consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a total of 18,210 billion VND (approx. 790 million USD) of consolidated revenue in 2020.
After-tax profit of Vietjet’s parent company totals 274 billion VNDN (VNA)
After-tax profit of Vietjet’s parent company was 274 billion VND in Q4/2020 while its consolidated after-tax profit reached 995 billion VND. In 2020, Vietjet recorded a consolidated after-tax profit of 70 billion VND, making it one of the few airlines in the world having no workforce reduction and turning a profit.
According to the statement, ancillary revenue accounted for nearly 50 percent of the airline’s total revenue, showcasing Vietjet’s efforts to promote ancillary services to offset decreasing air travel revenue.
Vietjet’s total assets reach 47,036 billion VND (Photo: VNA)
Vietjet’s total assets reached 47,036 billion VND while its owner equity was at 17,326 billion VND including treasury shares. Its debt-to-equity ratio stayed at as low as 0.66 while the liquidity ratio remained at 1.2, which is considered a good performance given the current situation of the aviation industry.
Vietjet last year configured some of its passenger aircraft for freight transportation purpose while applying new operational methods to strengthen its cargo service capacity. The airline was the first airline in Vietnam to receive approval to deploy cargo operations in the passenger cabin (CIPC). It has since delivered more than 60,000 tonnes of cargo internationally, seeing its freight revenue leaping by 75 percent in Q4/2020 year-on-year. In 2020, air cargo growth was recorded at 16 percent. Through interline agreements, Vietjet’s cargo for the first time also landed in America and Europe, which were initially hold for its future plan.
Thanks to its outstanding cargo transportation, Vietjet has won the “Belly carrier of the year” and the “Low-cost carrier of the year” awards by cargo magazine Payload Asia.
The airline is the first airline in Vietnam to receive approval to deploy cargo operations in the passenger cabin (CIPC) (Photo: VNA)
In 2020, Vietjet also marked a milestone by launching Vietjet Ground Services Center (VJGS) at Noi Bai International Airport (Hanoi). It has helped the airline better manage its operating costs while improving the brand recognition and service quality.
The airline has also introduced a series of new products and services for the sake of the passengers’ convenience, for example the unlimited Power Pass, the upgraded Power Pass Skyboss or SkyBoss and Deluxe classes with better flying privileges.
Vietjet has made drastic cuts to operating expenses by optimizing fleet operations with a 10 percent cost reduction, negotiating a 20 percent – 25 percent discounts with suppliers while bringing down at least 10 percent of daily operating costs. The airline also successfully hedged jet fuel in May 2020, helping to save 25 percent of fuel costs compared to buying at the market price.
Vietjet has decided to transfer its investment portfolio and a number of assets accumulated beforehand to gather capital and cash and nurture its resources for a strong recovery once the aviation industry bounces back.
The airline has conducted 78,462 flights with 120,093 safe flight hours, flying more than 15 million passengers last year. By strictly abiding by disease prevention regulations of the WHO and the authorities, all of Vietjet’s employees and passengers have stayed safe in 2020.
Vietjet has reported very positive operating indexes last year, for example its load factor was at over 80 percent while on-time performance rate stayed at 90 percent, one of the highest in the world. Vietjet’s technical reliability rate stood at 99.64 percent and received the highest safety ranking of 7 stars. It was also listed in the top 10 safest and best low-cost airlines in the world in 2020 by Airlineratings.
Apart from commercial activities, Vietjet has participated in several charity activities to support its passengers and the community, spreading the ‘living well, living nicely’ spirit of Vietjet people to the community. Vietjet President and CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has been honored as one of the top 110 figures in Asia in terms of philanthropic activities by Tatler publications.
Vietjet resumes its entire domestic network of more than 47 routes. (Photo: Vietjet)
Vietjet has so far resumed its entire domestic network of more than 47 routes. The airline has received supports from the Government for tax discounts, tax-payment extensions and reductions in landing/take-off fee, ground services fee and air control fee, as well as being considered for the government’s financial aid proposal for local airlines. Taking those into accounts, Vietjet, with its outstanding cost and operation management while leading innovation in the industry, is deemed to be strong enough to bounce back anytime in 2021, bringing flying opportunity at flexible but low prices and diverse services to the customers./.