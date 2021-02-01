Business Reference exchange rate adjusted down at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,151 VND per USD on February 1, down 9 VND from the last working of previous week (January 29).

Business Cambodia’s suspension of fish import goes against WTO trade liberation spirit: Minister Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said Cambodia’s recent suspension of the import of some species of fish from neighbouring countries goes against a trade liberation spirit of the World Trade Organisation and the ASEAN Economic Community, of which both countries are members.

Business Scholar suggests measures for Vietnam’s sustainable economic growth Prof. Tran Van Tho, a former lecturer at Japan’s Waseda University suggested several measures for Vietnam to achieve sustainable economic development in the next period in an interview recently granted to a Vietnam News Agency reporter in Tokyo.