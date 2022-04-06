Vietjet resumes 10 air routes from/to Can Tho city
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony marking the resumption of 10 air routes of Vietjet from/to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 6.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) and other delegates mark the resumption of Vietjet air routes to Can Tho city on April 6. (Photo: VNA)
Vietjet currently operates the most routes and flights to and from Can Tho, which is the capital of the southwestern region and also a gateway to the Mekong Delta.
During previous peak periods, it used to operate five flights per day linking various domestic and international destinations with this city.
To keep up with the expected tourism recovery this summer, Vietjet has reopened routes connecting Can Tho with Nha Trang, Da Lat, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Hanoi, along with Taipei (Taiwan, China), Seoul (the Republic of Korea), and Bangkok (Thailand).
From April 6 to 8, it is offering 10,000 tickets priced from 10,000 VND (0.44 USD) for all domestic routes to/from Can Tho for flights from May 5 to December 31, 2022./.