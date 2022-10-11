Vietjet resumes direct flights from Da Nang to Tokyo
The route connecting Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang and Tokyo at “the land of Sunrise” – Japan has come back, being ready to welcome people and tourists.
With return flights daily, Vietjet makes it easy for people and tourists to fly between Da Nang, dubbed as the “most livable city in Vietnam”, and the interesting tourist, shopping and discoveries destinations of the most bustling city in Japan.
With just over 4 flying hours along with reasonable cost from 684,000 VND per flight, Vietjet is the only Vietnamese airline flying directly from Da Nang to Haneda Airport, offering more options to fly to Tokyo in particular and Japan in general besides familiar destinations including Narita airport, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya.
Asakusa Kannon pagoda in Tokyo, Japan (Vietjetair.com)Tickets for Da Nang - Tokyo (Haneda) direct flights are available for sales at Vietjet’s official channels on website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app and the official booking offices and agents domestically and internationally. Especially, when booking and paying through Vietjet SkyClub, passengers can enjoy free payment fees or apply for the programme “Fly first - Pay later” with only 3 minutes of online resignation to enjoy flying with Vietjet.
Besides the Japan routes, Vietjet has also opened many routes transporting people and tourists between Vietnam and leading attractive destinations in the region including India, Thailand, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia (Bali), Malaysia, etc. and soon in Europe and Australia.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.