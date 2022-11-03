Business Vietnam-China int’l trade fair opens in Lang Son The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the People's Committee of Lang Son province jointly kicked off the Vietnam – China International Trade Fair on November 2.

Business National brand help promote Vietnam’s global image: PM Each product recognised as the national brand will help spread the image of the country’s brand as well as its tradition, culture and people, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 2 to honour the National Brand in 2022.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on November 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,687 VND/USD on November 3, down 1 VND from the previous day. ​