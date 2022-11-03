Vietjet resumes direct routes from HCM City/Hanoi to Kaohsiung with special fares
A Vietjet airplane. (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet has resumed more direct services to Taiwan (China) in response to the travel demand with numerous of ticket promotions in offer.
From November onwards, the HCM City – Kaohsiung route operates three weekly flights and will increase to four weekly flights from December 16. Service between Hanoi and Kaohsiung operates twice weekly flights and will increase to daily flights from December 16.
In addition, passengers can travel from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City to Taipei with frequent flights during the week. Flights from Vietnam to Taichung and Tainan will also resume in the soonest time to meeting the rising demand prior to the New Year and Lunar New Year.
Fares on these routes are being sold starting from 615,000 VND (24.74 USD)/ one-way, excluding taxes and fees. Moreover, promotional tickets are available every Monday by applying the code “HELLOVIETNAM” for 20% fare discount, excluding taxes and fees, when booking tickets on international routes at website www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app, with flight time until September 18, 2023, excluding public holidays. Other promotions are updated frequently on the airline’s website, app and social platforms.
A view of Kaohsiung city. (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.