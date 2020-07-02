Vietjet retains "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" award
The low-cost carrier Vietjet has continued to be named in the Top 50 "Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020".
Vietjet’s representative received the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020” award (Source: Vietjet)
The award ceremony was organised by Asia's leading human resource magazine - HR Asia Magazine on July 1 in Ho Chi Minh City, honouring the leading enterprises with the best working environment throughout Asia.
HR Asia Awards 2020 is the most prestigious annual award for human resources at the regional level. The award honors leading enterprises offering attractive welfare policies, an ideal work environment, and regular training and development programmes.
This is the second time the new-age carrier Vietjet has received the award. This year's award recognises Vietjet's unrelenting commitments and efforts in investing in human resources, improving well-being and engagement of employees, in order to ensure the further success of the company.
“We are delighted to receive this “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020” award. During all this time, Vietjet has always been proud of our experienced leaders, high-quality, professional and enthusiastic human resources, fair working environment, good policies, equal and unlimited promotional opportunities for all employees,” said Vietjet Managing Director Luu Duc Khanh.
“They are the key to Vietjet's success today and the solid foundation for the company's strong and sustainable development in the future,” he noted.
In recent years, Vietjet has been continuously honoured with many prestigious international awards such as "Asia's Best Employer Brand", top 500 "Asia's Leading Brand", and the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by AirFinance Journal./.