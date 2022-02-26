Vietjet Vice President Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong (second from left) and President of Commercial Aerospace at ST Engineering Lam Wai Meng Jeffrey exchanged the technical services and component support contract under the witness of Vietjet President & CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao. (Source: Vietjet)

Budget airlines Vietjet Air and ST Engineering have signed a comprehensive component Maintenance-By-the-Hour (MBH™) contract under which the Singaporean firm will support the airline’s entire fleet.The signing ceremony took place on February 25 during the State visit of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Singapore.Under the contract, ST Engineering will provide Vietjet with a full suite of component support solutions covering component pooling, repair, overhaul, modification, main base kits, component health monitoring and logistics services for the airline’s entire fleet.Vice President of Vietjet, Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong, said that Vietjet highly values the fact that ST Engineering can provide on-site MRO services as well as leverage their global component support network to support our international flight operations 24/7. “We are assured that they will be a reliable partner to support the flexibility in our technical operations and maintenance as we focus on expanding our flight network internationally,” she added.Jeffrey Lam, President of Commercial Aerospace at ST Engineering said that the component MRO facilities, together with life-cycle support capabilities in his firm’s global network, will be able to provide excellent support to Vietjet’s fleet.“When combined with our comprehensive component solutions, we are confident in helping Vietjet achieve significant cost-savings and enjoy operational reliability at the same time,” Lam stated.Recognised worldwide for its hallmark component MBH™ programmes, ST Engineering supports more than 900 aircraft and provides integrated component solutions for over 23,500 unique aircraft parts. ST Engineering is also the authorised service centre to over 20 leading OEMs. Its Commercial Aerospace business provides round-the-clock support and delivers more than 80,000 components annually from its component MRO facilities located in Singapore, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, as well as Stockholm, Sweden.Meanwhile, Vietjet is Vietnam’s largest private carrier. It is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. The airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.