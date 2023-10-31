A Vietjet airplane (Source: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme has just been honoured as "The innovative newly-launched product" at Better Choice Awards at the Vietnam International Exhibition Innovation 2023 (VIIE 2023) hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment.



Passing the rigorous rounds of application appraisal, scoring and voting among 20 products from major Vietnamese and international brands in the Innovation Choice Awards, Vietjet SkyJoy won the Innovative newly-launched product award by breaking through multi-channel point accumulation from all spending activities with Vietjet to daily services.



The award is a meaningful recognition and powerful motivation for Vietjet SkyJoy to innovate and offer more practical values to members, while Vietjet continues to optimise the passenger's experience and deliver the best products and services through its creativity.



Developed with the orientation of helping passengers experience a limitless lifestyle, Vietjet SkyJoy has provided passengers with the opportunity to earn multi-channel SkyPoint points from all spending activities with Vietjet to daily services and a flexible SkyPoint redemption mechanism to receive Vietjet sales tickets all year or attractive services and products from over 250 most popular brands in Vietnam in the fields of dining, resorts and shopping.





Vietjet SkyJoy allows members to earn points based on spending rather than flight distance like others do. With the goal of helping members speed up accumulating and redeeming points, Vietjet SkyJoy expands point accumulation activities from Vietjet to many financial and banking, transportation, shopping, and resort tourism partners. This is Vietjet SkyJoy’s innovation points in the aviation industry when the ranking mechanism is up to 5 times easier than others.



Thanks to benefits offering to passengers, Vietjet SkyJoy has attracted over 10 million members in a short time after the launch.



Celebrating the award and welcoming Vietjet’s 101st aircraft, Vietjet SkyJoy members are being rewarded with valuable gifts with a total value of up to 350 million VND. From October 27 to November 3, Vietjet SkyJoy Diamond members will receive 3003 SkyPoint points; Gold members, 2002 points; and Red and Silver members, 1001 points when entering Membership code and successfully booking flight tickets via website & application of VietJet. The promotion is valid for all Vietjet flights from October 27 to the end of this year./.

VNA