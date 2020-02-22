Vietjet slashes Asian route prices
Vietjet's modern fleet. Photo courtesy of Vietjet. (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet airlines has launched a special promotion offering half price fares throughout Vietnam and international destinations in Asia.
Passengers can book tickets until February 29 using the promotion code "BOOKNOW50" to get the discount, Vietjet said in a statement.
The offer will give people and tourists opportunities to experience new places the airline said.
It will apply to flights between February 20, 2020 and April 27, 2020.
Continuing to expand the international flight network, Vietjet brings many new, attractive and safe destinations with unique and beautiful culture such as Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka (Japan), Bali (Indonesia) and especially New Delhi and Mumbai - two cities of India, said the airline's vice president Nguyen Thanh Son.
Along with the promotion, passengers can also participate in the "Protect our planet - Fly with Vietjet" programme which aims to start a new journey to conquer new destinations, inspire and call on people from around the world to join hands to protect the green future, awaken the green dream of a beautiful nature and protect the earth./.