Business Gold prices soar at home and abroad The domestic gold price soared yesterday while global prices hit a seven-year peak amid the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

Business IFC raises trade finance limits to support firms amid COVID-19 The International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced it has increased trade finance limits for Vietnamese banks to improve their capacity to cover payment risks in granting trade financing to local companies affected by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Business Canada shares experience in risk management in agriculture A seminar on risk management in agriculture – experience from Canada was held in Hanoi on February 21.

Business Bac Lieu hopes 4-billion-USD LNG project will attract more FDI The People’s Committee of Bac Lieu province hopes the licence it granted to a Singapore company for a liquefied natural gas-fired (LNG) power plant in the province is going to be a significant factor in attracting further foreign direct investment (FDI).