New-age airline Vietjet has teamed up with the Vietnam Association for Protection of Children’s Rights, Vietnam Women’s Union, Ho Chi Minh Youth Union Central Committee to bring the “Light up the dreams” programme to disadvantaged children with good academic performance in northern localities.In the sixth year of organisation, the “Light up the dreams” programme with theme “Light up the dreams of disadvantaged ethnic minority – mountainous areas” will give charitable houses, 1,000 scholarships and 3,000 gifts to children in Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang and Lai Chau provinces.Throughout the activities, Vietjet wishes the donation will encourage disadvantaged children, cultivate their dreams about the bright future for them and their families.In previous years, Vietjet and “Light up the dreams” came to thousands of disadvantaged children, who heavily influenced by natural disasters and floods in Da Nang city, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Tri, Binh Dinh and Binh Phuoc provinces.“Light up the dreams” journey this year starts from the mountainous district of Dinh Hoa, Thai Nguyen province. - VNA